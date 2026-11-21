Grimes logged 13 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 106-104 victory over the Kings.

Grimes struggled from the field three days after his career-high 47-point outburst, but he delivered when it counted. His step-back three-pointer with 57 seconds left off a pass from Matisse Thybulle put the Lakers ahead for good. He also excelled at the free-throw line. With Austin Reaves (heel) out, Grimes has taken on a much bigger role and has responded with the best stretch of his career.