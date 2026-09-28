Grimes wants to establish himself as a starter during training camp, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

According to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com, Grimes also said that he takes pride in his defense and will be ready to guard the opposing team's best player on a nightly basis, which should help him secure a regular starting role. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are all essentially locked in as starters to begin the season, though head coach JJ Redick will have training camp and the preseason to evaluate the final two spots. Grimes is coming off a productive 2025-26 season with Philadelphia, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.4 minutes per game across 75 regular-season outings (19 starts). He shot a career-low 33.4 percent from three-point range last season but is still a career 36.6 percent shooter from deep.