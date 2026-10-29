Grimes finished Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers with 23 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 38 minutes.

With Luka Doncic (back) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Grimes got the starting nod for the first time this season. The 26-year-old shooting guard led the Lakers in minutes en route to team- and season-high marks in points, assists and steals. He's now scored in double figures in three of the Lakers' five regular-season games thus far.