Grimes ended with 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 loss to Utah.

Grimes followed Tuesday's career-high 47-point explosion against Charlotte with another 20-point performance, giving him three consecutive contests in which he's reached the 20-point threshold. His 20 field-goal attempts Wednesday were particularly encouraging, suggesting the Lakers remain comfortable giving him a substantial offensive role while Austin Reaves (heel) is sidelined. Although he couldn't replicate Tuesday's exceptional scoring display, Grimes also added seven rebounds and four assists, showing his recent value isn't entirely dependent on perimeter shooting. His expanded opportunities could continue until Los Angeles returns to full strength.