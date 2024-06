The Lakers signed Olivari to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Olivari transferred to Xavier from Rice for his final collegiate season in 2023-24, averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 34 games. Olivari went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but will compete for a roster spot with the Lakers.