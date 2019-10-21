Lakers' Quinn Cook: Available to play Tuesday
Cook is dealing with calf soreness but will play Tuesday, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Frank Vogel mentioned that there won't be a minutes restriction on Cook against the Clippers either. However, it shouldn't be a surprise if Cook doesn't play much, as it is the first matchup of the season for the Lakers.
