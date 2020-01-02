Lakers' Quinn Cook: Barely coming off bench
Cook has gathered eight DNP designations over the Lakers' last 10 games.
Cook started as a regular member of the rotation early in the season, but he saw his role diminish as the calendar advanced and now he has eight DNP designations over the Lakers' previous 10 games. He is buried at the end of the Lakers' bench, and he barely has fantasy upside at the moment unless there's an injury to a backcourt player.
