Cook contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason victory over Golden State.

Coming up against his former team, Cook got hot from the perimeter, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers. He ended with 16 points in just 15 minutes, a number that is unlikely to be a common feature this season. The game was basically over by half time which meant fringe guys like Cook were able to see additional run. He can score the basketball when given the opportunity but given he is somewhat buried on the depth chart, managers shouldn't expect too much moving forward.