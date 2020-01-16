Cook managed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

Cook poured in a season-high 22 points in the loss, pacing the Lakers on what was a disappointing night. With Rajon Rondo (finger) sidelined, the Lakers are basically going to go with whoever has the hot hand. Cook could very well play 10 minutes in the next game making him a tough player to trust in standard leagues.