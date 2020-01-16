Lakers' Quinn Cook: Drops season-high 22 points
Cook managed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.
Cook poured in a season-high 22 points in the loss, pacing the Lakers on what was a disappointing night. With Rajon Rondo (finger) sidelined, the Lakers are basically going to go with whoever has the hot hand. Cook could very well play 10 minutes in the next game making him a tough player to trust in standard leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...