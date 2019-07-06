Lakers' Quinn Cook: Joining Lakers
Cook signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Lakers on Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Cook became an unrestricted free agent after Golden State rescinded their qualifying offer Wednesday. The 26-year-old played a valuable role off the bench for the Warriors over the past two seasons, including appearing in 74 contests last season. Cook averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field in 2018-19 while averaging just over eight minutes less per game as compared with 2017-18.
