Lakers' Quinn Cook: Only three minutes in blowout
Cook tallied just six points in three minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over Dallas.
Cook emerged in garbage time as the Lakers soundly defeated the Mavericks. After a couple of serviceable efforts earlier in the season, Cook has basically fallen out of the rotation in more recent times. Cook would need multiple injuries to even be considered in 12-team formats.
