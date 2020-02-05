Cook logged four minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs, contributing zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Cook has seen action in three straight games, but they've all essentially been garbage-time appearances, as he hasn't exceeded five minutes in any of those contests. The Lakers value Cook as an experienced backup at point guard who's capable of knocking down outside shots, but he won't have a path to steady playing time while all of LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso are healthy.