Cook went for 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Monday's scrimmage against Washington.

Cook played 26 minutes as the Lakers rested several regulars, and he made the most of the increased time, adding six rebounds and two assists, though he did commit five turnovers. Cook will battle with J.R. Smith, Dion Waiters and Alex Caruso for minutes off the bench with Rajon Rondo (hand) out and Avery Bradley (personal) not with the team.