Cook had 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes of a 118-112 win against Chicago.

Cook finished with the second most points on the team despite coming off the bench in the contest. Cook played a season-high minutes in the contest with Avery Bradley (lower leg) ruled out. The Lakers seem content to allow LeBron James handle the primary ball handling role, which would keep Cook in a secondary role, however with Bradley and Rajon Rondo out, it opens up minutes for the Duke product and allows James to shift back to his natural position. However when Bradley and Rondo return, Cook will likely see his role decrease.