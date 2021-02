Cook totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one block across 11 minutes in a Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

With Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup, Cook scored a season-high seven points and played a season-high 11 minutes. However, even if Schroder does miss more time, Cook isn't someone to target as he has only played in 16 games this season.