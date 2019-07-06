Lakers' Quinn Cook: Strikes deal with Lakers
Cook agreed Saturday with the Lakers on a two-year, $6 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Cook became an unrestricted free agent after Golden State rescinded their qualifying offer Wednesday. The 26-year-old was a key reserve in 2018-19, appearing in 74 contests and averaging 6.9 points, 2. rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.3 minutes. On a Lakers squad lacking in quality depth at point guard, Cook should have a strong opportunity to see the largest share of playing time of his career.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.