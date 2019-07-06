Cook agreed Saturday with the Lakers on a two-year, $6 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cook became an unrestricted free agent after Golden State rescinded their qualifying offer Wednesday. The 26-year-old was a key reserve in 2018-19, appearing in 74 contests and averaging 6.9 points, 2. rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.3 minutes. On a Lakers squad lacking in quality depth at point guard, Cook should have a strong opportunity to see the largest share of playing time of his career.