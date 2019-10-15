Lakers' Quinn Cook: Takes part in scrimmage
Cook (calf) was spotted taking part in a scrimmage during Tuesday's practice, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Cook has yet to step on the floor during a preseason game, but he appears to be close to a return, considering he was able to participate in portions of Tuesday's scrimmage. The team has yet to reveal his status for Wednesday's exhibition against Golden State.
