Lakers' Quinn Cook: Will not play Friday
Cook will be rested for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Frank Vogel has elected to rest the team's top rotational players, which leaves Alex Caruso to start at point guard in the absence of Cook, Rajon Rondo and LeBron James. Demetrius Jackson should be in line for an expanded role as well.
