Lakers' Quinn Cook: Won't play Saturday
Cook is out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors due to a sore left calf, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Cook's appearance on the injury report is new, as it was previously unknown that he was dealing with a calf injury. That said, there's nothing to indicate the injury is serious, and he's likely sitting out for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.