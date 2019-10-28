Lakers' Quinn Cook: Works the point off bench
Cook posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over the Hornets.
When the Lakers are utilizing LeBron as the floor general, you likely won't see much of Cook, but depending on the matchup, we should see James flip over to the wing frequently, and that's where Cook (and eventually Rajon Rondo) will come in handy. Right now, Cook is enjoying a full complement of minutes, but his numbers will inevitably retreat once Rondo is 100 percent healthy.
