The Lakers signed Weatherspoon to a contract Thursday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Weatherspoon made 11 appearances for the Warriors in 2021-22 but hasn't played in the NBA since. He will likely spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Lakers' G League Affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
