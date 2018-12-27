Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Absence depends on pain tolerance
Rondo (finger) could be out "a couple of days, or for a while" depending on his pain tolerance, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
After spraining his right ring finger Tuesday against the Warriors, it seems Rondo will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. While he's sidelined, Lonzo Ball will presumably handle point guard duties.
