Rondo (thumb) will be active for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Rondo will be in uniform for the first time in the bubble after undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb in mid-July. He may not play a full complement of minutes, but assuming he gets on the court, he should help facilitate offense for a second unit that has looked abysmal at times in the restart.