Rondo (calf) is active for Tuesday's contest against Phoenix, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Tuesday will officially mark the season debut for the veteran guard, as Rondo has missed the first nine contests to open the year with a calf injury. Rondo will reportedly come off the bench and have a restriction of about 15 minutes Tuesday. Avery Bradley will presumably start at point guard once again.

