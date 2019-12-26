Lakers' Rajon Rondo: All-around effort in loss
Rondo had seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.
Rondo has cracked the 10-point mark just once on his last seven games, but at the very least he has been productive off the bench due to his peripheral stats such as rebounds, assists and steals. He's a streaming option at best in most formats, but he could see an expanded role in the short-term scenario if LeBron James (groin) is forced to miss additional time after aggravating his injury against the Clippers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.