Rondo had seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.

Rondo has cracked the 10-point mark just once on his last seven games, but at the very least he has been productive off the bench due to his peripheral stats such as rebounds, assists and steals. He's a streaming option at best in most formats, but he could see an expanded role in the short-term scenario if LeBron James (groin) is forced to miss additional time after aggravating his injury against the Clippers.