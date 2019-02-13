Rondo totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.

Rondo came off the bench for the second straight game, filling up the stat sheet in Tuesday's loss. Although he didn't start, Rondo got starter's minutes and was able to find success scoring, rebounding and distributing. His value won't suffer for the time being, but his minutes are sure to be reduced when Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Josh Hart (knee) return to action.