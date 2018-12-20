Rondo (hand) participated in Thursday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Rondo returned to practice Thursday along with Brandon Ingram, and both look to be very close to returning to the lineup. Rondo also recently came back from a rehab assignment with the South Bay Lakers, so he's been getting plenty of on-court work lately. Look for an update on Rondo's status for Friday's game against the Pelicans to come soon.