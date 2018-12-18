Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Back from G League
Rondo (hand) returned to the Lakers from his rehab assignment Tuesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Rondo went through practice with Los Angeles' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, on Tuesday, and he's since been returned from his rehab stint. He'll be a game-time call for Friday's tilt against New Orleans, although his availability should get cleared up as tipoff nears.
