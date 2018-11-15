Rondo suffered a broken right hand in Wednesday's win over the Blazers and will be out at least two weeks, Broderick Turner of the LA Times reports.

Rondo suffered the injury, which was a fractured third metacarpal, in the fourth quarter Wednesday. Though he was coming off the bench, he still was drawing key minutes for the Lakers. This could mean that Lonzo Ball will log heavy minutes in the near future - Ball played 32:06 on Wednesday night.