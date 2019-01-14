Rondo (hand) has been cleared to dribble with his surgically repaired right hand, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Rondo underwent surgery on Dec. 28, so he's making good progress as he works back from a damaged ligament in his dominant right hand. The veteran has also been cleared to travel with the team, so he'll likely ramp up his activity over the next week or two in hopes of making his return before the end of the month. Rondo was initially given a timetable of four-to-five weeks.