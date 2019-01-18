Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Cleared for practices
Rondo (hand) has been cleared to return to full contact practice.
Cleared by the medical staff, Rondo, who has been inactive since Dec. 27, can now fully partake in team practices moving forward. It appears as though there have been no setbacks so far in Rondo's rehab from right hand surgery, making a return to action seem intimate, even quite possibly being next week. Once cleared for game-time action, Rondo will presumably restore his backup role to point-guard Lonzo Ball.
