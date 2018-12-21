Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Cleared to play Friday
Rondo (hand) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Rondo is returning from a 17-game absence. While he was sidelined, Lonzo Ball saw 31.8 minutes, averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. It's not immediately clear how much Rondo will be thrown back into the fire right away, but he's averaging 25.3 minutes on the year.
