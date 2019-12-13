Play

Rondo (hamstring) will play Friday against the Heat, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After missing two straight games due to a strained left hamstring, Rondo will return to the court. In his four December appearances, he's averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 22.5 minutes.

