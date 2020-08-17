Rondo (thumb) cleared his mandatory quarantine period Monday, but he's without a firm timetable to return to game action, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. "I'm not sure exactly when he's going to be available to be in uniform," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Rondo on Sunday. "We'll get him on the court and see where he's at. But no specific timetable yet on him."

It's been roughly five weeks since Rondo fractured his right thumb and was initially handed a six-to-eight-week recovery timetable. The veteran looks to be trending toward the short end of that estimate, but he's not expected to play early on in the Lakers' Round 1 series against the Blazers. The 34-year-old did return to practice Monday, however he'll likely require some time to work his way back into game shape. Prior to the shutdown in March, Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in 48 appearances.