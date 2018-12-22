Rondo produced eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's 112- 104 win over the Pelicans.

Rondo looked to be back to 100 percent in this bench effort, and his return will inevitably cause a regression in Lonzo Ball's output. Rondo's contribution as a ball distributor will keep him on the floor moving forward, and he'll share point duties with Ball as long as he remains healthy.