Rondo finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Rondo had a very productive night on Friday, scoring 15 points, grabbing eight boards and dishing seven times. As the starting point guard on an injury-laden backcourt, Rondo has taken advantage of an uptick in minutes, averaging 11.8 points, 10.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 33 minutes per game in his last five contests.