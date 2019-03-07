Rondo registered five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The offensive contributions were scarce, but Rondo turned in one of his signature efforts as a facilitator. The veteran is seeing heavy minutes in the absence of Brandon Ingram (shoulder), although it's notable the rarely-used Alex Caruso was much more productive in his role off the bench. Rondo has already been at both ends of the spectrum on the scoring front over the first four games of March, combining a pair of 20-point efforts alongside two four-point tallies. However, he's helped offset some of that inconsistency with strong work elsewhere, as he's brought in between seven and 10 rebounds and dished out nine to 12 assists in three of those games.