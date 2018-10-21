Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Could face discipline for altercation
Rondo could face league discipline for his role in Saturday night's altercation with Chris Paul.
The two veteran point guards got into it late in Saturday's matchup in Los Angeles, exchanging punches following a verbal interaction. While everyone involved emerged unscathed, both players -- as well as Brandon Ingram -- clearly threw punches, so they'll almost certainly face some form of discipline. At the very least, Rondo, Paul and Ingram figure to be fined, but the league could also hand down suspensions.
