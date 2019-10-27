Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Dealing with calf strain
Rondo underwent an MRI on Saturday and was diagnosed with a mild right calf strain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Rondo was reportedly dealing with right calf soreness, but the MRI clarified the specifics of the injury. The 33-year-old was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets but is still considered day-to-day going forward.
