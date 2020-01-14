Rondo was diagnosed Monday with a non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture to his right ringer finger and is expected to be out for 4-to-5 days, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

While starting at point guard in place of an ill LeBron James in Saturday's 125-110 win over the Thunder, Rondo churned out his best stat line of the season (21 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes), but he hurt his finger along the way. After his injury was initially believed to be a sprain, follow-up X-rays revealed that he fractured the finger, resulting in him sitting out Monday's 128-99 win over the Cavaliers. Given his recovery timeline, Rondo can also be ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Magic, but he'll have a shot at playing Saturday in Houston. Alex Caruso served as the primary backup to James while Rondo was sidelined Monday.