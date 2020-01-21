Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Deemed probable
Rondo (finger)f is being considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Rondo logged 20 minutes in his return to action Monday night against the Celtics, so this designation appears to be precautionary. Even so, it'll be worth monitoring the point guard's availability leading up to tipoff.
