Play

The Lakers list Rondo (finger) as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Rondo has missed the Lakers' last three games with a non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture of his right ring finger, but his upgrade to questionable implies that his injury is viewed as a day-to-day concern. If Rondo is cleared to play Monday, he would likely step in as the backup point guard, presumably bumping Quinn Cook out of the rotation in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories