The Lakers list Rondo (finger) as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Rondo has missed the Lakers' last three games with a non-displaced volar plate avulsion fracture of his right ring finger, but his upgrade to questionable implies that his injury is viewed as a day-to-day concern. If Rondo is cleared to play Monday, he would likely step in as the backup point guard, presumably bumping Quinn Cook out of the rotation in the process.