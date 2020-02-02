Rondo compiled 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 victory over the Kings.

Rondo turned in one of his better performances, falling only two assists short of a double-double. He is well outside the top-200 this season and the fit with LeBron James on the court is questionable at best. Given this is just the fourth time he has scored in double-digits since the calendar flipped to 2020, Rondo should be viewed as an assists streamer only in 12-team formats.