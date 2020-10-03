Rondo registered 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-114 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Rondo has been a reliable contributor for the Lakers during the current postseason run and the Lakers have gone 10-2 since his playoff debut. Rondo posted his second double-double of the current postseason run and is averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting an impressive 44.7 percent from three-point range -- for his standards -- in only 24.4 minutes per game so far.