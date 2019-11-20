Rondo had eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Rondo has seen his minutes increase on a nightly basis and while he has never been much of a scorer, he is producing on a limited role since he averages 6.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per game off the bench. Having said that, Rondo's upside won't be very high unless he finds a way to crack the starting unit on a regular basis and even if he does, he is not the stat-stuffing machine he was during his prime years with the Celtics.