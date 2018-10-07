Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Dishes out dimes in loss
Rondo (rest) supplied three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.
The uneven stat line would be unusual for many players, but not so for Rondo, who looked to pass first early and often Saturday and was only minimally involved as a shooter. The veteran point guard continues to log solid minutes in the preseason with Lonzo Ball (knee) still sidelined, but he's expected to slide into a reserve role as soon as the latter is back to full health.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.