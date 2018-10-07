Rondo (rest) supplied three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

The uneven stat line would be unusual for many players, but not so for Rondo, who looked to pass first early and often Saturday and was only minimally involved as a shooter. The veteran point guard continues to log solid minutes in the preseason with Lonzo Ball (knee) still sidelined, but he's expected to slide into a reserve role as soon as the latter is back to full health.