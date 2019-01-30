Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-digit dimes in loss
Rondo compiled five points (2-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the 76ers.
Rondo dished out 11 assists in Tuesday's loss, his third straight game with double-digits in that category. He is locked in for big minutes with Lonzo Ball (ankle) set to miss at least another few weeks and should be rostered in all formats for his upside in assists. The return of LeBron James (groin) could impact his numbers slightly but he will also provide Rondo with a more assured target on the offensive end.
