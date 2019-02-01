Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in OT win
Rondo generated 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Rondo's double-doubles usually come by way of a double-digit assist total, but it was his work on the boards that got him there Thursday. Due to his elite facilitating skills, the veteran point guard figures to benefit greatly from the return of both LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma to the lineup, as that should offer him no shortage of assist opportunities. Rondo now has two double-doubles in the four games he's played since returning from his hand injury, and he projects for a multi-week starting stint at minimum during the absence of Lonzo Ball (ankle).
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-digit dimes in loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Strong as facilitator in win•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Highly productive in return•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will play Thursday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will be game-time call•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Minutes restriction unlikely•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...