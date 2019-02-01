Rondo generated 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Rondo's double-doubles usually come by way of a double-digit assist total, but it was his work on the boards that got him there Thursday. Due to his elite facilitating skills, the veteran point guard figures to benefit greatly from the return of both LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma to the lineup, as that should offer him no shortage of assist opportunities. Rondo now has two double-doubles in the four games he's played since returning from his hand injury, and he projects for a multi-week starting stint at minimum during the absence of Lonzo Ball (ankle).