Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in starting assignment
Rondo provided 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Rondo opened the season on the first unit as expected, as the Lakers continue to manage Lonzo Ball's minutes carefully in his ongoing recovery from offseason knee surgery. The veteran shot just under 50.0 percent while also working well in concert with his new teammates, including fellow offseason acquisition LeBron James. Rondo's extensive ball distribution skills should play perfectly with the rest of a talented first unit, making Los Angeles one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the new season dawns. He'll look to build on a strong season-opening effort versus the Rockets on Saturday.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...