Rondo provided 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Rondo opened the season on the first unit as expected, as the Lakers continue to manage Lonzo Ball's minutes carefully in his ongoing recovery from offseason knee surgery. The veteran shot just under 50.0 percent while also working well in concert with his new teammates, including fellow offseason acquisition LeBron James. Rondo's extensive ball distribution skills should play perfectly with the rest of a talented first unit, making Los Angeles one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the new season dawns. He'll look to build on a strong season-opening effort versus the Rockets on Saturday.