Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in win
Rondo totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds across 37 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.
Rondo had another strong showing, producing a double-double with 12 helpers. Over his last five games, Rondo has averaged a double-double with 13.0 points, 10.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He'll look to keep up his productive stat lines over the final two games of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Well-balanced line in loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Huge performance in victory•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hands out season-high 17 dimes•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Continues to stay involved•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Grabs double-double against Bulls•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...