Rondo totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds across 37 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.

Rondo had another strong showing, producing a double-double with 12 helpers. Over his last five games, Rondo has averaged a double-double with 13.0 points, 10.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He'll look to keep up his productive stat lines over the final two games of the season.

